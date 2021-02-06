Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $268.53

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $268.53 and traded as high as $297.50. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 440,121 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 361 ($4.72).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £880.15 million and a PE ratio of 18.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders bought 38,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,120,636 in the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

