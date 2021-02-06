Brian L. Knepp Purchases 1,800 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

