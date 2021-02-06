BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%.

NYSE BSIG opened at $20.36 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.