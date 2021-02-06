Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.80 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.