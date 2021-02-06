Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

NYSE BR opened at $144.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

