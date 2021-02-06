Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.76). Azul posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($6.99) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of AZUL opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

