Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMSI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SMSI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $321.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

