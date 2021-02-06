Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce sales of $106.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $110.10 million. Universal Display reported sales of $101.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $394.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $397.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $546.64 million, with estimates ranging from $521.10 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

OLED stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.00. 249,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,141. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day moving average of $204.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: LIBOR

