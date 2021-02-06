Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI opened at $46.10 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

