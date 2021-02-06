Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth $407,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in GAN by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.