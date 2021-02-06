Brokerages Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will announce $315.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the highest is $345.40 million. PQ Group posted sales of $352.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PQG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 114,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PQ Group by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PQ Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PQ Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PQ Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.