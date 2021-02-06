Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

