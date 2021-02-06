Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$15.11

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

CRR.UN opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$16.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.63%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

