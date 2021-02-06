Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $45.67

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

EDIT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.06. 1,263,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

