Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Target Price at GBX 673.20

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 673.20 ($8.80).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

LON GPOR traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 663.40 ($8.67). 324,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,761. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 624.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

About Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

