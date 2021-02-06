Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Target Price at $59.43

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,042. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

