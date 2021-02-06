Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $106.75

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $3,411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,528,537 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 115.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 324,530 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 146,889 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Q2 by 216.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after buying an additional 116,757 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $142.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

