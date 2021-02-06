Brokerages Set Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Price Target at GBX 163.67

Shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 163.67 ($2.14).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quilter plc (QLT.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 186 ($2.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

QLT stock opened at GBX 157.63 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.46. Quilter plc has a twelve month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.95 ($2.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

About Quilter plc (QLT.L)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

