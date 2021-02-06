Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Price Target at $23.80

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 199,331 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,896,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 846,224 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

