Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 89

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

LON:RTN opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The company has a market cap of £537.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The Restaurant Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.30 ($1.78).

About The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

