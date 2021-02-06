Brokerages Set The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Target Price at GBX 1,012

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,012 ($13.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

LON:UTG opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Wednesday. The Unite Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 995.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 960.05.

In related news, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

