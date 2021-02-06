Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) PT at $53.93

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

