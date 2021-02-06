Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$446.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.30 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.13.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.06. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

