Brokers Issue Forecasts for LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.52 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

