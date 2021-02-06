Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

NYSE UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

