Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $16.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $17.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $21.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $61.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $75.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $91.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $107.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $125.82 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,800.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,655.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

