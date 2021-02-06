Brokers Offer Predictions for Summit Midstream Partners, LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $12.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.28. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. The company had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $47.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the period.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

