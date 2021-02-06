Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.81 by C($1.97). The company had revenue of C$13.42 billion for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday.

