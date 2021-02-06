Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

BBU stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

