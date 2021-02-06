Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBU. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

