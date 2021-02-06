Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

