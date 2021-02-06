Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BEP opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.98.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

