Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

