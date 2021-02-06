Builders FirstSource Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,683% compared to the typical volume of 146 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $42.59 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

