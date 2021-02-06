Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of BG opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

