Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.