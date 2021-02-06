Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Reiterated by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 160,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.