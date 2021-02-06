Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Columbia Sportswear comprises approximately 2.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $107.89 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 53,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $4,343,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.09.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

