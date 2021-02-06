Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up approximately 2.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

