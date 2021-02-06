Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.