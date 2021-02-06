Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 685 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.