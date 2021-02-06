CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

