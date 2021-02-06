Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.75. 837,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 435,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXB shares. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$114.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

