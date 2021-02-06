Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 553,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after buying an additional 68,180 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

