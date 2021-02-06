Callan Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $74.25.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

