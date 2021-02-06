Callan Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 11.46% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,497,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

