Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.11. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-5.20 EPS.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

CPT stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,054. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

