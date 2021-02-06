Canaccord Genuity Increases Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Price Target to C$2.50

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.58.

Get Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) alerts:

Shares of PTQ stock opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$245.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.67. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.28.

About Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.