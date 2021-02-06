Canaccord Genuity Raises CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$24.00

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIX. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:CIX opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.567204 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,672. Also, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 150,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 456,920 shares in the company, valued at C$7,424,950. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

