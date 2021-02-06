Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

